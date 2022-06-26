Stranger Things-like alien creature is delicacy which costs fortune

An eerie creature was discovered at Bennar beach close to Dyffryn Ardudwy in Wales and is reminding viewers of a monster on Netflix’s supernatural show Stranger Things.

A woman named Shell Longmore discovered the creature. She posted pictures of the creature which resembles that in Stranger Things for the netizens to help her identify it.

“I thought I had seen all the local wildlife until I found this – it was a massive shock! It was a strange-looking creature but also very beautiful,” she wrote.

Marine experts identified the “alien” creature flock of Gooseneck barnacles.

The creatures are filter-feeding crustaceans that live on hard surfaces of rocks. It is considered an expensive delicacy named Percebes also.

Related – Stranger Things: David Harbour calls season finale ‘a masterpiece’

According to reports, its export price can touch £300 per kilogram. They can be caught from rocks and crevices under the water.

Earlier, a picture of a bizarre sea creature with a fish head and needle-like teeth is going viral across social media platforms.

Kristine Tillotson posted the viral pictures of the creature on Reddit. She said she found it at Mill Beach in Brookings city of Oregon state of the United States.

Speaking with a US-based news agency Newsweek, Kristine Tillotson said bone collecting groups identified it as a monkeyface prickleback eel.

Comments