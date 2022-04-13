Stranger Things Season 4: Trailer unveils a new villain from Upside Down

Netflix has dropped the official trailer of this year’s most awaited series – season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ and legions are ‘not ready for it already’.

The official trailer for the long-awaited season 4 of sci-fi horror ‘Stranger Things’ – also named ‘Game of Thrones season’ by the creators referring to the extensive cast, different shot locations, and longest-running season – dropped on Tuesday, which teases an all-new demonic threat for Hawkins and Eleven in an intellectual being living in the parallel dimension known as ‘Upside Down’.

Sharing the three-minute-long trailer on social media, the streaming giant captioned it with “it’s time. ˙ǝpᴉs ɹǝɥʇo ǝɥʇ uo noʎ ǝǝs(see you on the other side)”.

The released footage set on the song ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)’, suggests that Dr. Sam Owens is seeking help from a powerless Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in ‘the war’ that threatens her friends back in Hawkins, Indiana.

Moreover, the trailer shows Police chief Jim Hopper having a rough time in a Russian prison, seemingly forced to battle a Demogorgon.

As per the official description of the season, “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.”

“Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

It is pertinent to mention that the nine episodes of the second last season four of ‘Stranger Things’ have been split into two parts, the first volume of which will debut on May 27 on the streaming portal while the second volume will be available to binge on July 1.

The streaming giant has dropped a series of teasers for the upcoming season earlier, with the first one titled “From Russia with Love…” coming out back in February 2020.

