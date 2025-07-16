Netflix debuts ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 first trailer

The three-year wait ends as Netflix released the first trailer for the hotly anticipated ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 on Wednesday.

The fifth and final season will follow the events right after Vecna left Max in a coma and spread the Upside Down into Hawkins.

The ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 trailer shows Vecna coming back to go to war against the gang.

While the trailer gives a look at all the characters of the hit Netflix show, it gives little to no details about the storylines.

As per the ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 description: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.”

“As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time,” Netflix wrote in season 5’s description.

The streamer has announced that the final season of the hit show will be streamed in three parts.

Volume 1, consisting of four episodes, will debut on November 26, and the three-episode Volume 2 will stream on Christmas.

The ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 finale will land on New Year’s Eve.