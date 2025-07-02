web analytics
‘Stranger Things’ star Charlie Heaton bags new suspense series at Netflix

TOP NEWS

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Netflix’s sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’ might be ending with the upcoming season 5, but at least one of its cast members, Charlie Heaton aka Jonathan Byers, will be staying with the streaming giant for a new suspense series.

Before his massive hit ‘Stranger Things’ come to a conclusion, with the hotly anticipated finale, Charlie Heaton has been roped in for a limited suspense series at Netflix, reported foreign media.

According to the details, the yet-to-be-titled, six-episode show by Jesse McKeown (of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ fame) will co-star Heaton with Josh Hartnett and Mackenzie Davis. “When a mysterious sea creature terrorises a remote Newfoundland town, a hard-bitten fisherman (Hartnett) must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life,” read the official synopsis of the upcoming feature, created and also executive produced by McKeown, whereas Karen Walton, Perry Chafe and Natty Zavitz serve as co-writers on the project.

Meanwhile, the long-delayed season 5 of the sci-fi hit is scheduled to arrive on Netflix towards the end of this year. The eight-episodic finale, divided into three parts, will premiere in November and December.

Also Read: ‘Stranger Things’ star drops hints about ‘tearful’ series finale

