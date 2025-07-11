Linda Hamilton thinks ‘Stranger Things’ role is bigger than ‘Terminator’

Veteran actor Linda Hamilton, who has joined the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ for the upcoming final season, called her role in Netflix’s massive hit series bigger than any of the ‘Terminator’ movies.

For the unversed, celebrated actor Linda Hamilton, best acclaimed for her iconic character of Sarah Connor in her ex-husband James Cameron’s ‘The Terminator’ (1984), and its two sequels, ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991) and ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ (2019), has joined the cast of Netflix’s sci-fi series for the upcoming season 5, as a mysterious character, named Dr. Kay.

However, what came as shocking for her fans and movie aficionados was when the veteran dubbed the upcoming role to be bigger than the ‘Terminator’ franchise, which brought her widespread fame.

In a new interview, Hamilton explained, “We took a year to shoot eight episodes, so I’ve never been on a project for a year. Six months is the biggest. Terminator, Dante’s Peak, things like that used to be six-month shoots, and hardly anybody does that anymore.”

“So that was really interesting. Like ready to pounce, to just nail the character in the way that she deserved,” she added.

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star furthered, “They started with all my big scenes, my first week in. I mean, I was there getting ready before that, but my first week of shooting was huge. I looked at what they were on the schedule, and I was like, ‘No way are we doing that. I haven’t even spoken words from the character yet’. (But) I realised that every single day they shoot, it’s that huge.”

“Do you know what I mean? I was like, ‘This has to be a partial because there’s no way they’re going for these entire stunts, special effects, big acting, lots of character stuff.’ And that’s my first day, because every day that they shoot, they have big scenes like that,” she concluded.

Notably, the eight-episodic final season 5 of the sci-fi hit is set for a three-part release later this year, starting November 26, whereas the final episode of Duffer Brothers’ mega hit show, titled ‘The Rightside Up’, will arrive on the streaming giant on December 31.

