Stranger Things: ‘Steve Harrington was supposed to die in season 1, but…’

‘Stranger Things’ creators, ‘The Duffer Brothers’ had intended to kill the character of Steve Harrington in season 1 itself but changed the plot.

As the first volume of ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 continues making noise in the OTT space, creators Matt and Ross Duffer, commonly known as the popular Duffer Brothers, have spilled some initial plans regarding the fate of Joe Keery’s character, Steve Harrington.

Steve Harrington – the high school bully and boyfriend of Nancy Wheeler who used to ostracize Jonathan Byers before befriending him later in the season – was initially planned to be killed in season 1 during the fight with Demogorgon, but instead got a better fate, all thanks to American actor Joe Keery.

The two is their conversation with a foreign news outlet credited Keery for shaping the character so well, which resulted in the twist in the plot details.

“When he comes back and fights the Demogorgon, that was supposed to be Jonathan’s dad…” stated Matt during the conversation. “You’re learning what works and what doesn’t work. The cast is impacting where you take the narrative, the other writers and directors … it’s this living thing.”

‘Stranger Things’ returned to the streaming giant Netflix with the first part of its highly-anticipated season four on May 27, promising more supernatural horrors besetting the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins, while, Volume 2 is slated to stream on July 1.

The show sees Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, and Charlie Heaton in leading roles.

