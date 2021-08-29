WATCH: Stray dog runs away with gun in Karachi

KARACHI: In a hilarious incident, a dog ran away with a gun of a travel agent in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

In a video making rounds on social media, it can be seen that a man, who runs a travel agency, kept his gun down while he was opening the door of his shop.

The CCTV video shows that the stray dogs were roaming around the shop and ran away with the gun of the travel agent that was kept on the electric pole.

Yesterday two stray dogs were spotted at the runway of the Jinnah International Airport Karachi and were later shot dead as a passenger inside a plane apparently filmed the entire episode.

The presence of stray dogs was confirmed during the take-off of an Islamabad-bound flight from Karachi airport and has exposed the measures taken by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to guard the airport perimeter.

The video was apparently filmed from the window of a plane, showing two stray dogs roaming at the runway as a vehicle of bird shooters approached them.

They were later gunned down by the shooters.