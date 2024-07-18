Stray dog mauls infant to death inside house

PAKPATTAN: In a tragic incident occurred in Pakpattan, a seven-month-old baby died after being mauled by a stray dog, ARY News reported quoting rescue sources.

According to the details, the stray dog entered the house and attacked the infant, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The rescue sources said that the infant was attacked by the dog inside his home in Pakpattan’s Kamiriyan village.

The child was rushed to the hospital in injured condition but died during the treatment. The dog was later caught and beaten to death by the area people.

Read More: Pakistan ‘reports’ over 5641 dog-bite cases in one week

A staggering 5,641 dog-bite cases have been reported across Pakistan in just one week, ARY News reported earlier citing National Institute of Health (NIH) sources.

Punjab topped the list with 3,264 cases, followed by Sindh with 1,601 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 615 cases, while Balochistan saw 80 cases. Meanwhile, 75 cases were reported in Azad Kashmir and 6 in Gilgit-Baltistan, sources added.

Last month, a shocking increase was reported in the number of dog bite cases as 7,957 cases were reported in one week across Pakistan.

In a significant development, the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in Karachi launched its own anti-rabies vaccine (ARV), namely DowRab, for the dog bites victims in Sindh.