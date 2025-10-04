Stray dogs attack foreign players, coaches in Delhi

In a horrifying incident, stray dogs have attacked foreign coaches and players at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the ongoing Para Athletics Championship in Delhi.

As per details, two foreign coaches, Japanese coach Meiko Okumatsu and Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia, were attacked by the dogs.

After the stray dogs attacked, both coaches received first aid at the stadium’s medical room and were later taken local hospital.

The Organising Committee of the championships said that they had already asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in August to clear stray dogs from the venue.

Interestingly, dog-catching vehicles were also stationed at the stadium from the start of the event.

However, they were unable to keep the athletes safe from dog attacks.

The statement added that this resulted in the two coaches being bitten on October 3. The problem of stray dogs in Delhi has been in focus for some time.