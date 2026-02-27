Stray dogs foil robbery attempt in Karachi's Steel Town

KARACHI: Stray dogs in Karachi thwarted a major robbery attempt in Karachi’s Steel Town.

According to details, two days ago, two armed men arrived on motorcycles at Bismillah General Store in the Russian Market and attempted to gain access to the cash counter. However, four stray dogs present at the scene immediately surrounded the shop and began barking aggressively at the suspects.

The shopkeeper said the armed men had tried to approach the till under the pretext of asking for change.

Owing to the dogs’ fierce reaction and the sense of alarm they created, the suspects were unable to enter the shop. When the owner stepped outside, the dogs also appeared to shield him.

He added that the dogs may have sensed something was amiss as the armed men did not appear to be local residents.

Despite the incident becoming widely discussed in the area, the relevant police have yet to visit the scene or take any formal action.