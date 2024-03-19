Stray kite string injures two minor girls

KARACHI: The exhilarating tradition of kite flying with razor-sharp string left two minor girls injured in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed locality of Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

According to the details, six-year-old Momina and two-year-old Umaima were going to tuition centre with their father on a motorbike when the string of a kite inflicted injuries.

A man named Abdullah who was riding the bike remained unhurt in the incident.

The injured girls were shifted to the nearest hospital for medical treatment

Earlier in January 2022, a young man riding a motorcycle was killed after a razor-sharp kite string slit his throat in Karachi.

According to details, the incident occurred at Northern bypass in Karachi, where a motorcyclist named Haider Ali, lost his life after a kite string slit his throat.

The man was critically injured and rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, said police.

Police took the body into custody and handed it over to his heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.