‘Stree 2’ actor claims he was kidnapped, tortured for 12 hours

‘Stree 2’ actor Mushtaq Khan has claimed he was kidnapped and tortured for almost 12 hours before being released after paying a ransom.

The Bollywood actor’s business partner Shivam Yadav told Indian media outlets that Mushtaq Khan was contacted to attend an award show in Meerut on November 20.

The ‘Stree 2’ actor was paid an advance for his participation along with the booking of his flight tickets, he said.

However, Mushtaq Khan was asked to step into a car with unidentified persons who drove him away to the outskirts of Delhi as soon as he landed in the city.

According to Yadav, the Bollywood actor was tortured for almost 12 hours and was asked to pay the kidnappers a total of INR10 million in ransom to secure his release.

However, the ‘Stree 2’ actor was released after his son paid INR200,000 to the kidnappers.

After the kidnappers left Mushtaq Khan in the middle of nowhere, he sought refuge with the locals who called the police to take the matter into their hands, as per his business partner.

“Mushtaq sir and his family were completely shaken over what happened with him. However, he was always sure that he would file an FIR after he composed himself. Yesterday, I went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR. We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts and even CCTV footage near the airport. He also recognises the neigbhourhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely get the culprits soon,” Shivam Yadav said.

The report of Khan’s kidnapping emerged days after comedian and Bollywood actor Sunil Pal was reportedly kidnapped and released after paying a ransom.