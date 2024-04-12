Street crime: Police announces to reward informer with Rs2.5m

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Syed Asad Raza has announced a Rs2.5 million reward for the one who provides information about the accused who killed two citizens and robbed around 10 million.

According to the details, DIG Syed Asad Raza said that the name of the informer will be kept confidential. The robbers had killed two people and looted Rs10 million in the Metroville area on April 8.

In the context of the incident, DIG South Zone has announced a reward of 2.5 million for information related to the accused. Earlier, the photos of the alleged accused involved in the robbery of 1.35 million in the Site Metroville area were revealed.

In the photos, two suspects can be seen on a motorcycle, the stolen money can also be seen in the blue shopper with the accused in the CCTV.