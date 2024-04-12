32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Street crime: Police announces to reward informer with Rs2.5m

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Syed Asad Raza has announced a Rs2.5 million reward for the one who provides information about the accused who killed two citizens and robbed around 10 million.

According to the details, DIG Syed Asad Raza said that the name of the informer will be kept confidential. The robbers had killed two people and looted Rs10 million in the Metroville area on April 8.

In the context of the incident, DIG South Zone has announced a reward of 2.5 million for information related to the accused. Earlier, the photos of the alleged accused involved in the robbery of 1.35 million in the Site Metroville area were revealed.

In the photos, two suspects can be seen on a motorcycle, the stolen money can also be seen in the blue shopper with the accused in the CCTV.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.