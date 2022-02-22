Rising street crimes: Fed govt ready to deploy more Rangers in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid offered on Tuesday that Centre was ready to deploy more Rangers paramilitary in Karachi to curb the rising incidents of street crime in the port city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: “If the Sindh government asks, we are ready to increase [the deployment of] Rangers forces to curb street crimes. We are even ready to extend whatever support chief minister Sindh will ask for.”

In response to a question, the federal minister further said the situation in Karachi was not good.

On opposition’s long march Rasheed said: “I don’t think that the opposition will march towards Islamabad on March 23.” He also challenged that the no-trust move from the opposition will not succeed.

It has been three and a half years since Imran Khan took to power, and the opposition is bent on removing him from day one, however, none of their efforts remained successful, he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said that if the opposition has kept its moves secret then PM Imran Khan has also kept his cards close to his chest. “Nothing will happen to opposition’s moves as political campaigning has begun on the streets with one year left for the next election,” he said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch e-passport service after his return from Russia.

13 new passport offices will be established in Sindh whilst 28 Identity Card Stations of NADRA are also being established in the four provinces, he added.

