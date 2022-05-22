Street criminals caught red-handed by citizens in Karachi

Karachi citizens have caught two armed street criminals in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and subjected them to torture before handing them over to police, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two armed street criminals equipped with a pistol were looting citizens in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi. The locals resisted the robbery on the scene and managed to catch both the street criminals.

The criminals were identified as Danish and Kamran. The criminals were beaten up by the citizens and later taken into custody by the patrolling police.

Two pistols, four cellphones and ash were also recovered from the custody of the arrested street criminals.

Earlier this year, the police arrested three street criminals after an alleged encounter in Karachi.

The alleged police encounter took place in Surjani Lyari Sector 51 in the city’s Central district. The police after the shootout managed to arrest three robbers in injured condition, while two of their accomplices managed to flee the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

The police recovered cash, snatched mobile phones and three pistols from the possession of the arrested outlaws, the SSP East said.

