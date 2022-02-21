Street Fighter 6 teaser out, release date unknown

Gaming company Capcom has announced the long-anticipated sequel of Street Fighter 6 in a short teaser trailer shown at the end of the Capcom Pro Tour E-sports event.

Capcom says information about the release will be announced in the coming summer.

It’s the first official confirmation of the fighting game sequel, although it has long been known to be in development.



The trailer is short on detail, with no information yet on Street Fighter 6’s release date or the platforms it will launch on.

A Capcom data leak in 2020 suggested that Street Fighter 6 was scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2022, although plans may well have changed since then.

Capcom also announced a new retro fighting game compilation: Capcom Fighting Collection, which will be released for Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One on June 24.

Capcom Fighting Collection brings together 10 classic fighters with Online Rollback Netcode, coming June 24th, 2022! 🦇 Darkstalkers (all five games!)

👊 Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

💎 Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

🦁 Red Earth

… and more! 🕹️ https://t.co/prOT8yT6Xz pic.twitter.com/7HbE8nt1G0 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) February 21, 2022



For fighting game fans, the main inclusion in Capcom Fighting Collection is probably that it features all five Darkstalkers games, two of them for the first time outside of Japan.

Here’s the full list of games included in Capcom Fighting Collection:

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire

Red Earth

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter 2

Comments