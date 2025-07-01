David Dastmalchian joins Street Fighter movie as M. Bison in major casting reveal

The upcoming Street Fighter movie continues to build excitement with its latest casting announcement as David Dastmalchian has officially joined the film to play the iconic villain M Bison, making this one of the most impactful castings in the project so far.

The Street Fighter movie, backed by Sony and Legendary, has already confirmed a strong lineup of actors.

Over the past few weeks, cast members such as 50 Cent (Balrog), Andrew Schulz (Dan), and Callina Liang (Chun-Li) have been revealed.

According to Deadline, David Dastmalchian is stepping into the role of the ruthless leader of Shadaloo, M Bison and the film’s villain side just got even more intense.

M Bison is set to be the main antagonist in the new Street Fighter movie. His enforcer Balrog, along with other villains like Vega (played by Orville Peck) and Akuma (played by Roman Reigns), will support his mission of chaos.

On the heroic side, the cast includes Chun-Li, Ryu (Andrew Koji), Ken (Noah Centineo), and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

David Dastmalchian, known for standout performances in The Suicide Squad, The Life of Chuck, and Late Night with the Devil, brings a unique presence to the role of M Bison.

He has also been cast in One Piece Season 2 on Netflix as Mr. 3, and upcoming projects like Dexter: Resurrection and Kodak SuperXX.

The Street Fighter movie will be directed by Kitao Sakurai, best known for Bad Trip. While no plot details have been shared yet.

It’s expected that the story will revolve around the franchise’s signature martial arts tournament, with political intrigue and personal rivalries shaping the action.

Fans of the original 1994 Street Fighter film will remember Raul Julia’s memorable take on M. Bison. With David Dastmalchian now stepping into the role, expectations are high for a fresh and powerful performance.

The Street Fighter movie is shaping up to be a major return to the big screen for the legendary video game franchise.