Street Fighter movie: First look at Cody Rhodes as Guile revealed

The upcoming Street Fighter movie has given fans their first look at Cody Rhodes in the role of Guile.

A behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo was shared by actor Andrew Schulz, who plays Dan Hibiki in the film.

The picture shows the silhouette of Cody Rhodes with Guile’s famous flat-top haircut clearly visible, a style that fans of Street Fighter 2 will instantly recognise.

The Street Fighter 2 movie has already built excitement with its strong cast. Andrew Koji will play Ryu, Callina Liang is Chun-Li, and Noah Centineo is Ken. Jason Momoa has joined as Blanka, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Orville Peck as Vega, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog.

Other big names include Hirooki Goto as E. Honda and Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim.

Fans of Street Fighter 2 are especially keen to see how Cody Rhodes will bring Guile to life on the big screen.

The haircut reveal may be small, but it shows the filmmakers are paying close attention to details that made Street Fighter 2 so iconic.

Production of the Street Fighter 2 movie is set to begin in Australia this August, with Legendary Entertainment working alongside Capcom.

Story details are still secret, but the behind-the-scenes glimpse of Cody Rhodes as Guile has already set social media buzzing.

Cody Rhodes, a top name in WWE and former Undisputed WWE Champion, could bring his in-ring charisma and physical presence to the role of Guile, a fan-favourite fighter first introduced in Street Fighter II back in 1991.

Guile is known for his signature flat-top haircut, his US Air Force background, and his well-known fighting moves and theme music.

