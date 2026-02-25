Germany's Gen Z reports highest stress levels

Younger people in Germany reported significantly higher stress levels than older workers, according to a survey by YouGov commissioned by insurer Swiss Life.

Some 48% of respondents from Generation Z said they experienced “rather high” or “very high” stress in work, study or training, more than double the 20% reported among baby boomers. The survey of 2,004 adults was conducted in October and is representative of Germany’s population aged 18 and over.

Generation Z refers to those born between 1997 and 2007. They are preceded by millennials (1981–1996), Generation X (1965–1980) and baby boomers (1946–1964). Reported stress levels declined steadily with each older age group.

Overall, 82% of respondents said they had suffered at least one stress-related symptom in the past three months. The most common complaints were headaches (55%), sleep disturbances (48%) and inner restlessness (47%).

Swiss Life said many companies could do more to reduce stress among staff. Nearly a quarter of employees surveyed said their employer offered no stress-reduction measures. Where measures existed, they were mostly limited to flexible working hours (35%) and remote work options (31%).

That many people report high stress despite technological progress and home office options is a warning signal, said Dirk von der Crone, head of Swiss Life Germany. He noted that mental illness has for years been among the leading causes of occupational disability.