Strict security measures taken for security of Rohri’s mourning procession

SUKKUR: Strict security measures have been taken for the Muharram procession in Rohri, located on the other side of the Indus, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“For the security of the mourning procession, 2000 policemen have been deployed in Rohri,” SSP Sukkur told media. “Over 100 Rangers personnel have also been deployed for the security of the mourning procession.”

“The route of the procession being monitored with CCTV and drone cameras,” local police chief further said.

Thousands of mourners from across the country used to arrive in Rohri to participate in the historic 550-year-old ‘Shama Gul’ (lights off) procession.

In the at midnight lights put out and proceedings carried on in darkness in accordance with centuries-old tradition during which the faithful offer prayers in silence as a mark of respect for the martyrs of Karbala.

The mourning procession passes through its traditional route through Shahi Bazaar, National Bank Chowk, Chabotra Chowk, Dhak Bazaar, Gajwani Muhalla and Wichoro Chowk, terminating at Dargah Haider Shah Haqani at Karbala Chowk. The procession next day begin from Karbala Chowk and, passing through the GT Road, ends at the graveyard behind Rohri railway station.