Strict SOPs issued for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi has issued strict SOPs for the assembly session on Thursday which would likely see a debate on election of chief minister Punjab, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the SOPs, the session is scheduled to commence at 11:30 am with only lawmakers allowed to attend the proceedings, barring entry of any guests.

The MPAs will not be allowed to take their phones inside Punjab Assembly and will have to deposit it to security officials at the entrance. The female MPAs will not be allowed to carry their handbags.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the agenda of what could be a session marred by ruckus said that the PTI will likely hold a debate on the proceedings of the election conducted by deputy speaker which saw Hamza Shehbaz being elected as the chief minister of the province.

Both, Speaker Parvez Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, will not be able to chair the proceedings owing to no-trust motions against them.

Read More: EITHER ADMINISTER OATH OR NOMINATE OFFICIAL, LHC DIRECTS GOVERNOR PUNJAB

The joint opposition has also begun preparations for the session with PML-N and PPP directing their lawmakers to reach Lahore to attend the important session of the assembly.

“The members of Tareen, Cheena and Asad Khokhar group are also directed to ensure their presence,” they said adding, a meeting of joint opposition will also be held before the session to show their strength.

Comments