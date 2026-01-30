German commuters set for disruption as union calls transport strikes

German commuters are set to face heavy disruption on Monday as a leading trade union called for strikes across most of the country’s public transport network.

The Verdi union on Friday called for walkouts in 15 of Germany’s 16 states, as it seeks to increase pressure on employers in a collective bargaining dispute.

Almost 100,000 employees in 150 municipal transport companies are affected, with most local services expected to come to a standstill.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said it would not be hit by the strikes, while suburban commuter trains in major cities including Berlin and Munich are also set to keep running as they are not represented by Verdi.

Union representatives are demanding significantly better working conditions, with reduced working hours, longer rest periods and higher bonuses for night and weekend shifts.

In some states, including Bavaria and Brandenburg, higher wages are also on the table for negotiators.

The collective bargaining talks are being conducted with local employers’ associations across the 16 states.

Germany has seen a wave of strikes in recent days, with staff at university hospitals and education workers among those taking industrial action.

Merz says Germany exploring shared nuclear umbrella with European allies

European nations are starting to discuss ideas around a shared nuclear umbrella to complement existing security arrangements with the U.S., German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, amid growing talk in Germany of developing its own nuclear defences.

Merz, speaking at a time of increased transatlantic tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump upends traditional alliances, said the talks were only at an initial stage and no decision was imminent.