Strikers rout Renegades for 99 to sign off BBL 15

Adelaide Strikers wrapped up their Big Bash League (BBL) 15 campaign in emphatic fashion, thrashing Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets after bowling them out for a paltry 99 at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

In their final group-stage fixture, the Strikers opted to field after winning the toss, a decision that paid immediate dividends.

Jerrssis Wadia struck with the first two balls of the innings, removing Tim Seifert and Jake Fraser-McGurk for golden ducks to leave the Renegades in early disarray.

Mohammad Rizwan and Hassan Khan attempted to steady the innings with 17 runs apiece, while Caleb Jewell chipped in with 14. However, wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals, denying the Renegades any momentum.

Skipper Will Sutherland offered brief resistance, top-scoring with 38 off 28 deliveries, but found little support from the other end.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi ripped through the lower order, finishing with four wickets, including the key scalp of Sutherland.

Wadia and Lloyd Pope provided solid support, claiming two wickets each as Melbourne were bundled out for 99 in just 16.5 overs.

Chasing a modest target, the Strikers never looked under pressure.

Alex Carey got them off to a brisk start with 22 off 15 balls, while captain Matthew Short played a fluent knock of 30 from 22 deliveries before departing with the result all but sealed.

Chris Lynn (27) and Liam Scott (18) then completed the chase in quick time, guiding Adelaide home with 49 balls to spare to cap off a comprehensive victory.

Despite the convincing win, the Strikers finished the BBL 15 season in sixth place on the points table, while the Renegades ended their campaign in seventh, concluding a disappointing outing for the Melbourne-based side.