Strong earthquake shakes Philippines and Indonesia

The southern Philippines experienced a magnitude 7 earthquake, while Indonesia was struck by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the US Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

According to the details, the depth of the earthquake was reportedly 70 kilometers (43 miles) about 100 kilometers southeast of Sarangani municipality off Mindanao Island, the USGS added.

However, it did not trigger a tsunami alert, according to the US Tsunami Warning System and the Philippine seismological agency.

The local authorities did not report any casualties or damage in either location.

Last week, Japan was hit by a devastating earthquake that killed 94 people, forced about 33,000 people to leave their homes, and leftover 200 people unaccounted for.

“The U.S. is here to support our friend and ally in its earthquake response. Military logistical support, food, and other supplies are being readied,” U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel posted on social media site X.

Japan is in talks with the U.S. about emergency assistance and rejected offers for help from other countries including China for the time being.

“We are not accepting any personnel or material aid from other countries or regions at the moment given the situation on the ground and the effort that would be required to receive them,” Japan’s top spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

A U.S. official who declined to be named told Reuters the two governments were coordinating on possible assistance from U.S. troops.

About 54,000 U.S. forces personnel are based in Japan, the biggest U.S. military presence abroad, according to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.