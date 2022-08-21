Strong low-pressure area to reach Sindh Tuesday, bring more rain

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in most of the districts of Sindh from Tuesday to Thursday.

An accentuated seasonal low persist over Balochistan and upper Sindh, while another strong low-pressure area currently located over central India and likely to approach Sindh from 23 August, may bring moderate or heavy rainfall in most of the districts of Sindh, according to the weather office.

Under the influence of the existing weather system rainfall likely to continue in Noshehro Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts till Tuesday (tomorrow).

Karachi division and Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matyari, Thatta and Sujawal districts likely to receive light rain or drizzle.

The continuing wet spell over northeastern & southern districts of Balochistan to persist till 22 August (tomorrow).

Heavy falls may create more water logging in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Noshehro Feroz, Kambar-Shahdadkot and Kashmore districts, the Met Office cautioned.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Balochistan and Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs.

