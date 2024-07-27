Strong monsoon system to enter in Sindh on July 28 night

web analytics
KARACHI: Karachi to receive rain with thunderstorm on July 29 and 30
the Met Office has said in a weather report.

A strong monsoon system will enter in Sindh on the night of July 28 (Sunday).

The National Disaster Management Authority earlier cautioned against heavy rainfall from July 28 to 31 in the country.

It said, “the monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea will enter in upper parts of the country today, which will bring heavy rainfall from July 28 to 31.”

During this rain spell some areas of the port city could receive heavy rainfall, according to the weather report.

Several other districts of the province also likely to be lashed by rains under the influence of the upcoming weather system.

The new monsoon system could cause flash floods in the country.

Under the influence of the weather system upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galliyat, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir likely to be lashed by heavy rains with thunderstorm.

This rain spell could generate flooding in hilly torrents and streams in Balochistan and D.G.Khan and Rajhanpur in south Punjab, NDMA earlier warned.

Karachi and other coastal districts of Sindh experiencing a cloudy weather today as light rainfall or drizzle expected in different areas of the region.

A wet spell continuing in different cities of Punjab as Gujrat, Daska and Wazirabad received heavy rainfall.

