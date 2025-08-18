Strong monsoon system to remain active till Aug 22: Met Office

KARACHI: A strong monsoon system will remain active in the country from Monday (today) till August 22, according to the Met Office.

The new spell will bring rain in Sindh’s Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatto, Sujawal, Thar Parkar, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkano, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Sukkur, Kashmore, Naushahro Feroz, Dadu, Mirpur Khas and Shaheed Benazirabad districts.

The weather office has also predicted rainall with thunderstorm in Karachi this evening.

Met Office has cautioned against heavy rainfall with wind and thunderstorm.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Sindh during the wet spell up to 22nd August with occasional gaps.

During last 24 hours maximum rainfall reported in Thar Parkar’s Diplo 116mm, Kaloi 58mm, Dalhi 21mm, Chhore 16mm, Padidan 15mm and Mithi 10mm, Badin 06mm.

Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar and some other areas also received rainfall last night.