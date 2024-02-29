Strong westerly wave to enter in western parts of country today

ISLAMABAD: A strong westerly wave system will enter in western parts of the country today and engulf most parts of the country on 1st March, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Karachi likely to receive rainfall on Friday (tomorrow) afternoon by 3:00 to 4:00 pm.

Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has declared rain emergency in the province after the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the province.

All local bodies, administration authorities and hospitals have been put on high alert.

The Met Office has forecast rain, thunderstorm with a few heavy falls and snowfall over the hills in all districts of Balochistan till 2nd March, while a few very heavy falls in Gwadar, Kech, Bela, Hub districts and adjacent Arabian sea till 1st March.

Heavy falls may generate Urban flooding in low-lying areas, the met office informed and advised fishermen of Balochistan not to venture in deep sea till 1st March and those of Sindh were advised to remain careful during the forecast period.

Balochistan’s port town of Gwadar hit by flooding after continuous rainfall for three days. The rescue officials yet to reach at scores of areas of Gwadar district.