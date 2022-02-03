Strong winds of 40KM speed blow in Karachi since night

KARACHI: Strong winds have started blowing in Karachi and adjoining areas since last night with maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The speed of dusty winds blowing from northwest, however, came down in the morning, according to the Met Office.

The dust raising strong winds will continue till the evening today, weather office predicted. The wind speed will remain between 35 to 40 kilometres per hour in daytime, Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast.

Maximum temperature in the city will remain between 30-32 degree Celsius.

Met office on Wednesday predicted that strong winds of 20-25 knot (around 40km) to 30 knot are likely to blow over west/south Balochistan and Karachi from 2nd February afternoon till 3rd of February (Thursday).

The Met Office had warned that strong winds may damage some loose and vulnerable structures.. The weather may turn dusty and comparatively cold, while the sea conditions will become rough during the period.

The weather department has advised fishermen to remain careful while venturing into the sea during the period.

