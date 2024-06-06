Strong winds leave two dead in Wazirabad

WAZIRABAD: A severe storm hit Wazirabad on Thursday, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives and leaving a mother critically injured, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue Sources, the storm caused a wall to collapse, trapping a mother and daughter underneath.

The 10-year-old daughter Noor Fatima died on the spot while her mother Khadija Bibi was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

In a separate incident, a young motorcyclist Khawar Ali lost control of his bike due to the strong winds and collided with a road divider, resulting in his death.

Rescue sources reported that the mother and daughter were sitting in their courtyard when the neighboring wall collapsed due to the intense storm.

Local residents managed to pull them out from under the debris but unfortunately, the young girl had already succumbed to her injuries.

The mother was transferred to the district headquarters hospital in Gujranwala after receiving initial medical aid at the local hospital.