Strong winds may cause damages along Sindh-Makran coast, warns PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday warned that a windstorm may hit the Sindh-Makran coast belt on Wednesday afternoon and it could cause damages to vulnerable structures along with the coastal areas, ARY News reported.

The weather system is expected to bring wind storm or dust raising winds along the Sindh-Makran coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

It further added that temperature during a westerly wave may fall 03-05℃ in Sindh and Balochistan on Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office in an alert with regard to wind storm and gusty winds along the coastal areas of Karachi and Balochistan has warned against the gusty winds with a speed of 25 to 30 nautical miles per hour.

The weather department has advised caution for two days to the fishermen while venturing into the sea.

Light with few moderate rain wind or thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Okara and Sahiwal on Wednesday to Thursday.

