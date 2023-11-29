Student arrested for murdering grandparents, uncle

A horrific incident was reported from New Jersey, where a 23-year-old Indian-based student has been arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents and uncle inside the condominium, US media reports said.

The US police department stated that the student identified as Om Brahmbhatt is accused of killing his grandparents, Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt, aged 72, Bindu Brahmbhatt, aged 72, and his uncle Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, aged 38 over a dispute.

The neighbour reported the police about the firing incident after which the law enforcers arrived at the scene and found three people – two men and a woman – was shot dead.

Police stated that the old couple Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt were shot to death in the second-floor apartment, while their 38-year-old son, Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, were suffered multiple shots and was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to death.

The initial suspect presented at the scene was immediately taken into custody for interrogation purposes.

Police say he was the one who called 911 that morning and when asked about who did it, officials say Om stated, “It might be me”.

However, the crime was committed with a handgun Om says he purchased online, meanwhile, the reason of the shooting is yet to be known.