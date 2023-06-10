Student caught red handed for using ChatGPT to complete english homework

Ever since its introduction in November 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, emerging as the most widely consumer application in history.

This innovative chatbot has captured widespread attention for its ability to engage in natural conversations and answer various inquiries.

Notibly, students across the globe have warmly embraced the bot as a convenient aid to tackle their homework and assignments, much to the dismay of their teachers.

A recent incident shared on Twitter shed light on a cousin who was caught red-handed using ChatGPT to effortlessly complete their English homework.

In a notable occurrence, a student in the seventh grade employed ChatGPT to complete their English homework but was eventually exposed due to a particular sentence from the assignment which states, “As an AI language model, I do not possess personal expectations or opinions.”

The 7th grader inadvertently left the chatbot’s response intact in his assignment, exposing that he had copied it without erasing it.

This minor oversight ultimately revealed the plagiarism.

Furthermore, the teacher took note of the word “poignant” in the assignment, as it is uncommon for 7th-grade students to use such sophisticated vocabulary in their answers.

”My little cousin Arjun got caught using ChatGPT on his 7th grade English homework,” reads the tweet shared by Roshan Patel, along with a picture of the assignment.

My little cousin Arjun got caught using ChatGPT on his 7th grade English homework. pic.twitter.com/Enh0ZkeD4P — Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) June 1, 2023

We need to start teaching our children how to properly use chatGPT for education, like we were taught how to use Google. We must become tech friendly rather than tech averse, chatGPT is here to stay!

Let’s adapt https://t.co/1p1mN3bjgh — Hudda (@hudda1973) June 7, 2023

Do we think schools should be worried about the misuse of #ChatGPT? #academicintegrity https://t.co/dtldbTvgBF — Thomas Lancaster (@DrLancaster) June 4, 2023

Many pointed out the importance of applying some effort even when attempting to cheat, as teachers can easily detect lazy copy-paste tactics.

It serves as a reminder that even with advanced AI tools, there is still a need for critical thinking and personal input in academic tasks.