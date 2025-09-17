School student 'commits suicide' after losing 1.3 mln to online gaming

A class six student ‘committed’ suicide after losing 1.3 mln in online game in India’s Uttar Pardesh, according to Indian media reports.

As per details, a heartbreaking incident occurred in the Uttar Pradesh where a class 6 student allegedly ended his life after losing ₹13 lakh to online gaming.

The 14-year-old boy, identified as Yash Kumar, was the only son of Suresh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Dhanwasar village in Mohanlalganj district.

According to police reports, the incident took place late on Monday night. Family members rushed the child to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead. Police reached the scene immediately and sent the body for post-mortem.

The tragedy came to light when Yadav visited Union Bank’s Bijnor branch to update his passbook and discovered a shortfall of ₹13 lakh.

Read more: Gaming addict arrested in online taxi driver’s murder case

Upon inquiry, the bank informed him that the amount had been spent on online games. Shocked, Yadav confronted his son, who initially gave vague replies but later admitted to losing the entire amount through gaming apps.

Yadav said he had earned the money by selling a piece of land two years earlier and deposited it in the bank.

He supported his family through painting work. On the day of the incident, after being scolded and advised not to play games, Yash attended tuition and later locked himself in his room, where he allegedly took his life.

Police confirmed that further investigation is underway while the body has been sent for autopsy.