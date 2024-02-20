Student flies twice a week to attend varsity

A student of the University of British Columbia (UBC) who flies to his varsity twice a week to avoid paying house rent is generating headlines.

Tim Chen, a Calgary resident, claims that taking flights rather than paying rent each month in Vancouver is more cost-effective for attending his lectures as he turns up to the university for two classes a week.

Tim Chen pays about $150 for each round-trip ticket, or over $1200 a month. In the meantime, the rent for a one-bedroom c in Vancouver would come to about $2100.

”As titled, I’m a super commuter at UBC and I live in Calgary. I have two days that need to go to school for class (Tues and Thu), I fly to Vancouver in the morning and return to Calgary at night. I’ve been flying on Air Canada for all these flights, and for Jan, I did 7 round trips like this. I found there’s saving on rent since I don’t need to pay rent in Calgary (live with my parents) except just casually paying for utilities, and it’s much cheaper than renting a 1b for 2k for more in Vancouver,” he posted on Reddit to discuss his experience.

Some readers thought his idea to take many flights would be too stressful and time-consuming, while others were impressed.