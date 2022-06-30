Student found dead in Peshawar hostel

PESHAWAR: A student was found dead at a private hostel in Peshawar, in yet another mysterious death of a student in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the student was found dead in a private hostel and they have registered a case into the incident. “We have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of death,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that multiple incidents of students committing suicide have occurred and recently, a student hailing from Lahore committed suicide with police claiming that the boy was upset over his performance in the examination.

According to police, the 18-year-old student committed suicide at his home after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Lahore’s Sundar area.

They said the boy, whose identity is unknown, was dishearted over his performance in the exam after he found the paper was difficult for him to solve.

Similarly, a female student allegedly attempted suicide at Jinnah University located in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

The girl tried to commit suicide as she apparently planned to jump off Jinnah University’s building on Friday afternoon. A video showed the girl standing on the three-storey building’s rooftop and looking down.

However, the people spotted her and stopped her from taking the dangerous move. The girl was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition.

