Student killed after a van fell into ditch in Islamabad’s Shahdara

ISLAMABAD: At least one boy died while 15 others were injured after a vehicle fell into the ditch in the Shahdara area of Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing police sources.

According to the details, the police officials stated that the vehicle carrying students from Punjab fell into the ditch near the Shahdara area of Islamabad in which a boy lost his life while 15 others sustained injuries.

The injured students have been shifted to Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, a vehicle carrying tourists fell into a ditch in the north of Kalam area, leaving three tourists killed and 20 injured.

The rescue officials the accident took place in the Pashmal area located north of Kalam Valley in Swat in which three tourists were killed while 20 were injured.

As per rescue sources, the tourists were traveling back from Kalam and headed towards Mingora during which the accident took place.

However, the rescue officials are busy shifting the injured individuals to the hospital for immediate medical assistance.