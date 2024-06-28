Student killed, several injured as school bus plunges into ditch

SWAT: One student was killed while over 40 others sustained injuries when a school bus fell into a ditch in Swat on Friday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred at Khawazkhel area of Swat district, said rescue sources, adding that the bus was carrying 50 students.

Soon after the incident, the locals reached the spot and started rescuing the students on their own.

After the accident, an emergency was declared at Tehsil Khawaza Khila Hospital.

In a separate incident occurred in June this year, at least 7 people had been killed and six others injured when a van plunged into a deep ravine near Swat’s Malam Jabba.

According to police, the van carrying 12 staff members of a local hotel fell into a gorge while taking a sharp turn, killing seven people on the spot and critically injuring six others.