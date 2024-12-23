Reviving Student Unions

General Zia-ul-Haq, the military ruler, slapped a blanket ban on students’ unions in Pakistan on February 9, 1984. This ban deprived the youth of a crucial platform where they could develop their political understanding. It was a fatal blow to engaging young people in politics and motivating them to play an active role in shaping the future of the country.

When students are disengaged from political processes, a significant, sensible, and educated portion of the population is excluded from the decision-making process. The impact of this exclusion has been catastrophic, not just for the health of democracy, but for the political environment of Pakistan as a whole.

The creation of Pakistan itself would have been difficult without the active participation of the Muslim students of India in the freedom movement, guided by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Muslim students played an instrumental role, working socially, intellectually, journalistically, and politically to serve the national goal. Fundraising was also a key activity carried out by students to support the Muslim League during the freedom movement. Students utilized intellectual platforms to spread Quaid’s vision, organizing conferences, camps, symposia, literacy campaigns, elocution contests, cultural and educational activities, and study circles.

These initiatives were pivotal in garnering support for the cause and contributed significantly to the success of the movement.

Even after independence, students continued to be a significant force in Pakistan’s political landscape. The 1951 language riots in Dhaka and the student movement in Karachi in 1953 serve as prime examples of students’ refusal to bow before authoritarianism. The language riots were a reaction to the imposition of Urdu on the Bengali-speaking population, while the 1953 movement began with a set of demands presented to the government by the Democratic Students Federation (DSF). This peaceful protest was met with police violence, resulting in the deaths of 27 people.

However, with the imposition of the ban on student unions, the process of political maturity came to a halt. Student unions are institutions that instill democratic values, providing students from diverse ethnic and class backgrounds with a space to come together, express their views, debate, and elect representatives to address the issues affecting their community.

The absence of such platforms has stunted political growth, with students no longer able to engage in constructive dialogue and political participation. Thus, the restoration of student unions has become crucial.

The lack of student unions is especially damaging given the current state of democratic politics in Pakistan. The country is in urgent need of young leaders who can address the growing demands of its youthful population. Political parties must recognize the potential of educated youth and tap into their energy to create meaningful impact and strengthen democratic institutions.

The absence of youth participation in policymaking has contributed significantly to the failure of successful governance in the country. Educated youth, critical thinkers, and researchers are essential to shaping policies that benefit the nation, but without platforms to engage them in the political process, this potential remains untapped.

The ban on student unions has undeniably dealt a severe blow to the growth of democracy in Pakistan. The Election Commission of Pakistan’s recent data reveals that youth between the ages of 18 and 35 constitute roughly 57.1 million eligible voters, accounting for 45% of the total electorate.

This is a significant increase from the 43.8% of voters in the same age bracket during the 2018 elections. The total number of voters aged 36 to 45 years is around 27 million, or 21.88% of the electorate. Combined, these two age groups make up roughly two-thirds of the total electorate, amounting to 84.81 million voters. This youth bulge means that young voters will play a decisive role in shaping the future of politics in Pakistan. Yet, without student unions, there are no structured pathways for these young people to engage in the political process.

Despite occasional calls for the restoration of student unions, no concrete action has been taken. In Sindh, the People’s Party introduced a bill in favor of student unions, but progress has stalled, largely due to opposition from opportunistic Vice Chancellors who are more focused on maintaining their power. Political parties that rely on mobilizing the youth have also failed to contribute meaningfully to the restoration of these unions. Young people studying politics, society, and economics have neither the opportunities nor the motivation to care about the country’s future due to their continuous exclusion from the democratic process.

With its numerical strength and enthusiasm for change, the youth stand ready to challenge the older generation’s inclination towards maintaining the status quo. Stability, once prized for its unchanging nature, now faces a contrasting force — the urgent need for change. This transformation may be difficult, but it is undeniably essential for the progress and evolution of society. Restoring student unions is not just a matter of political maturity but a crucial step towards a more inclusive, dynamic, and democratic future for Pakistan.