SHC dismisses student union revival plea with Rs10,000 fine

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a petition seeking the restoration of student unions, ordering the petitioner to pay a fine of Rs10,000 at the court’s clinic.

Justice Adnan Al-Karim Memon took up the petition seeking the restoration of the student unions.

During the hearing, the court inquired about the purpose and benefits of reviving student unions. “Why, when the education system is already struggling, the petitioner wanted to further disrupt it,” asked Justice Adnan Al-Karim Memon.

The petitioner’s lawyer responded that student unions are intended to provide students with representation in policy-making, similar to how unions function in factories.

The SHC further asked whether the petitioner still held student status, noting that the file contained documents dating back to 2021.

The petition was ultimately rejected, and the fine was imposed to be deposited with the Sindh High Court (SHC).

General (retired) Zia-ul-Haq, the military ruler, slapped a blanket ban on students’ unions in Pakistan on February 9, 1984.

The ban deprived the youth of a crucial platform where they could develop their political understanding. It was a fatal blow to engaging young people in politics and motivating them to play an active role in shaping the future of the country.