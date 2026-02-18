Students learn waste management to make environment clean and green

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board organized an awareness ceremony at Government Girls Secondary School, Korangi 6, under its Social Mobilization Program, aiming to educate students about the importance of cleanliness and effective waste management.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran. During the session, the SSWMB team sensitized students on proper waste disposal and management practices, highlighting the importance of cleanliness and the role every individual plays in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Students actively participated in the program and showcased their talents through speeches, tableaux, role plays, and national songs, creatively delivering strong messages about environmental protection and cleanliness. In addition, students displayed various useful and innovative items made from recycled waste materials, which were highly appreciated by the audience.

Teachers also shared their views and emphasized the importance of a clean environment, stating that educational institutions play a vital role in nurturing responsible attitudes and positive habits among the younger generation.

Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Tariq Ali Nizamani, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest. He appreciated the students’ confidence, creativity, and commitment to promoting environmental responsibility. He said that students are true ambassadors of positive change in society and that engaging youth is essential for building a culture of cleanliness.

He further stated that SSWMB is actively working through schools and community platforms to instill awareness and promote responsible waste management practices, contributing towards a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment.

On the occasion, he also extended his congratulations to the students and faculty on the upcoming holy month of Ramadan. He said that Ramadan teaches us the values of purity, discipline, and cleanliness, and urged everyone to work collectively to keep their surroundings clean, especially during this blessed month.

Later, the Managing Director planted a sapling in the school premises, symbolizing SSWMB’s commitment to environmental protection and promoting a greener future.

The ceremony concluded with students and teachers appreciating the efforts of SSWMB and reaffirming their commitment to adopt cleanliness as a regular part of their daily lives.