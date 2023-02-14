Students suffer as KU teachers observe complete boycott of classes

KARACHI: The Karachi University Teachers’ Society (Kuts) boycotted teaching and administrative affairs in the morning and evening for the selection board schedule.

According to the details, the general body meeting of the Karachi University Teachers’ Association was held at the Arts Auditorium under the chairmanship of the President of the Association, Dr Saleha Rehman.

The staff demanded the release of the complete selection board schedule of the 2019 advertisement, requested the chancellor to withdraw the management’s case against the appointments in the Department of Mass Communication and the immediate release of salaries of January of these teachers.

The meeting decided that if the demands are not met by Friday, a press conference will be held, and the dismissal of the Sheikh-ul-Jamia and the director of finance will be demanded.

“If a complete schedule of the 2019 selection boards wasn’t released by Friday, we will hold a presser (on the campus) and demand resignation of the vice chancellor and the director finance, tated the resolution unanimously passed by the house.

It is worth mentioning here that the prevailing crisis at the Karachi University (KU) worsened on Monday when a Kuts general body meeting gave the deadline and decided that teachers would boycott all academic and administrative activities unless a schedule of the selection boards was released.

