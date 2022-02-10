Govt to distribute free tablets among students, teachers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to launch free tablet scheme for deserving students and teachers, ARY News reported.

According to KP Education Secretary Ashfaq Ahmed, a total of 23,000 tablets would be distributed among deserving students and teachers in the province.

He further revealed that the free tablet project would cost Rs1 billion.

Last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (KP) announced to hire 25,000 teachers and introduce a smart school system soon in the province.

Talking to the media, the KP Education Minister Shahram Tarakai had said that new furniture would be provided to schools in the province with the commence of new academic session.

“Provision of quality education in the province is the top priority of the government. 25,000 teachers to be recruited in order to fulfill the shortage,” he said.

