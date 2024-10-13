Sub-committee meets today to discuss constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee will meet on Sunday (today) to discuss the constitutional amendments under consideration, ARY News reported.

The Parliament’s special committee in its meeting on Saturday constituted the sub-committe over proposed amendments.

Special parliamentary committee will meet tomorrow.

The PML-N-led coalition government yesterday shared proposed constitutional amendments regarding formation of a Constitutional Court and its composition.

According to the proposed amendments, the new court will comprise of seven members, including the Chief Justice and two senior-most judges.

A retired judge will be nominated by the chief justice of the new court.

Amendments suggest that a commission will be responsible for appointing judges to the high courts and Shariat court, with the chief justice of the constitutional court serving as the head of this commission.

The commission will consist of the two senior-most judges of the constitutional court, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, and two senior-most Supreme Court judges.

Furthermore, the amendment proposes the inclusion of the law minister, the attorney general, a senior advocate, and two members from both the National Assembly and Senate in the commission responsible for appointing judges to the constitutional court.

The first chief justice and three senior judges of the federal constitutional court would be appointed on the recommendations of a parliamentary committee comprising four members of parliament, the federal law minister, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council.

The prime minister would forward the names proposed by the committee to the president, who would then make the appointments.

The initial appointments of the chief justice and judges would be made by the president in consultation with the chief justice of the constitutional court.

The federal constitutional court will consist of seven judges, with one judge from each of the four provinces and one from the federal capital. Two expert judges would also be appointed.