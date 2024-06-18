web analytics
Submarine cable fault disrupts internet service in parts of Pakistan

Due to a fault in the global submarine cable, the internet service was affected in some parts of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), a malfunction has occurred in the international submarine cable SMW4, which is one of the seven cables connecting Pakistan to the globle through internet web.

Due to the malfunction, the users may experience slow internet service during peak hours.

The PTA asserted that the teams are working to determine the fault and rectify it at earliest.

