'Submit application, get relief in days': CM Maryam Nawaz launches initiative to end land grabbing nightmare

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has started a people-friendly initiative for a problem that has been a nightmare for the people for decades. The CM assured the people of the province that if anyone’s property or land has been illegally occupied, they should submit an application to the respective Deputy Commissioner’s office, and the matter would be decided in days, ARY News reported.

The CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, in her social media posts on X and Facebook, assured the people of the province that occupied lands and properties will be recovered and their cases will be resolved in a few days.

Maryam Nawaz has directed the concerned authorities to prioritize the resolution of cases involving illegal occupation of widows’ properties.

She also instructed Assistant Commissioners in every tehsil to receive applications related to land grabbing and expressed displeasure over the lack of timely decisions in cases from Gujrat, Layyah, Hafizabad, and other districts.

The Chief Minister said all Deputy Commissioners should hold daily meetings to review progress on such cases.

اگر آپ کی زمین یا پراپرٹی پر کسی نے ناجائز قبضہ کر رکھا ہے تو اپنے متعلقہ ڈپٹی کمشنر آفس میں درخواست جمع کرائیے۔دِنوں میں فیصلہ ہو گا انشاءاللّٰہ ! pic.twitter.com/ASbEgYK0Nk — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 28, 2025

Officials said 2,919 applications against illegal occupation had been received over the past three weeks, of which 499 had been resolved by the District Dispute Resolution Committees.

The CM of Punjab has instructed the complete imposition of Ordinance 2025 and directed that all the DCs of the districts will hold DRC meetings on a daily basis, while the CM of Punjab herself will conduct monitoring of the issue.

For the dissemination of information to the people regarding the immediate Punjab government initiatives against illegal occupation, announcements will be made in the mosques.

Maryam Nawaz has also ordered the Assistant Commissioners of every Tehsil to receive applications regarding the illegal occupation of lands and properties.

She said that they wanted to give people immediate relief to the masses through the resolution of cases of illegal occupations.