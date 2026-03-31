Pakistan leadership meets on petrol price and targeted subsidies

A high-level meeting involving the Federal Government of Pakistan and the top political leadership of the provinces on petroleum prices and targeted subsidy modalities was held today at the Finance Division under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif (virtually); Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah (virtually); Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti; and the Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Muzzammil Aslam (virtually).

Chief Secretaries of all four provinces (virtually), Federal Minister for Petroleum Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, along with the Federal Secretaries of Finance, Petroleum, and IT & Telecom, and senior officials from relevant ministries, divisions, and regulatory authorities also participated in the meeting.

The Finance Minister of Pakistan, in his opening remarks, welcomed the participants and highlighted that the meeting was a continuation of ongoing consultations started under the guidance of the top political leadership for developing a coordinated and sustainable approach to petroleum pricing and subsidy reforms. He underscored the importance of collaborative decision-making and maintaining close coordination between the Federation and the provinces.

The forum held a comprehensive discussion on the transition from generalized subsidy mechanisms towards more targeted and efficient support frameworks. Various proposals and perspectives were shared by the provincial governments, reflecting their respective administrative capacities, data availability, and socioeconomic considerations.

Participants deliberated on different approaches to ensuring that any support measures are directed towards vulnerable segments of society while maintaining fiscal prudence and minimizing market distortions. The discussion also covered potential mechanisms for subsidy delivery, including the use of existing databases, digital platforms, and cash transfer systems.

The meeting further emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability, and effective governance structures in the design and implementation of any future subsidy arrangements. The need for a coordinated national approach, alongside flexibility for provincial execution, was also highlighted during the deliberations.

It was agreed that a working framework outlining the broad contours of a possible targeted subsidy mechanism will be developed and shared with all stakeholders for further input. The provinces will continue to refine their proposals in light of the discussions, with a view to reaching a consensus-based and practical solution.

The Finance Minister appreciated the constructive engagement of all participants and reiterated the Government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable groups while ensuring economic stability.