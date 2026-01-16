Subway Surfer: SYBO announces sequel 'Subway Surfers City'

The studio SYBO behind the globally popular mobile title Subway Surfers, announced a sequel game titled Subway Surfers City, set for worldwide release on February 26.

The new game builds on the original 2012 endless runner by reworking its signature train-track chase with an enhanced visual style, expanded environments and additional gameplay systems. Players will be introduced to Subway City, a newly imagined animated metropolis made up of four unlockable districts: The Docks, Southline, Sunrise Blvd, and Delorean Park.

Developed by the same team behind the original hit, Subway Surfers City aims to broaden the franchise’s universe while retaining familiar elements that long-time players recognise. The original Subway Surfers has surpassed 4.5 billion lifetime downloads as of 2025 and has amassed more than 30 million followers across social platforms during its nearly 15-year run.

SYBO has confirmed that the sequel will follow a seasonal content model, with regular updates introducing new city areas, playable characters, outfits and hoverboards. The game will also feature new mechanics such as speed pads, a stomp move that reveals hidden advantages, and a bouncy shield designed to enhance jumping abilities.

Players will be able to choose between three modes: Classic Endless, which maintains the fast-paced, high-score-focused gameplay of the original; City Tour, a level-based mode with specific objectives and exploration-driven missions; and Events, which will rotate timed challenges and trials.

Subway Surfers City will be free to download on iOS and Android platforms, including Google Play, with optional in-app purchases. Pre-registration for the game opens this week.

SYBO CEO Mathias Gredal Norvig described the sequel as the next phase of the franchise’s evolution, noting that the studio wanted to offer a new way for players to engage with the Subway Surfers intellectual property while preserving the core appeal that has driven its long-term success.