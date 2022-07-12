Emmy Awards: Succession tops nominations, Squid Game makes history

HBO’s Succession topped this year’s Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as Squid Game became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Succession, which follows a rich, powerful family vying to inherit a media empire, led the drama nominees, while Ted Lasso and The White Lotus topped the comedy and limited series categories with 20 nominations each.

Two other comedies — HBO’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building — each racked up 17 nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, to be handed out at a glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles on September 12.

“With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season,” said Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma.

“As we prepare for the entertainment industry’s biggest night, we are thrilled to honour the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television.”

Succession will compete for best drama with Squid Game, a violent South Korean satire in which society’s marginalized compete for cash in fatal versions of children’s games, which is Netflix’s most-watched series ever.

Squid Game also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae.

Others in the running for the best drama Emmy include Ozark, Better Call Saul and Stranger Things.

The Emmys will be broadcast in the United States on NBC and Peacock.

