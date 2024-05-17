Suella Braverman blanked by students in viral video

The former home secretary of the United Kingdom Suella Braverman was left stunned after a viral video showed pro-Palestine protesters at Cambridge University responding with total silence to her advances.

Braverman visited a protest camp at the varsity for a live showdown with students protesting against Israel’s action in the Gaza Strip.

However, she was met with total silence by the protesters despite repeatedly asking questions from the students.

The pro-Palestine protesters who were wearing masks gave no response to Suella Braverman when she asked them what was their message and aim.

Each time she tried to talk to protesters, they did not respond to her.

The video has since then gone viral with several declaring it a comedy gold as the former UK home secretary was blanked by the protesters.

Braverman was sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November last year after an unauthorised newspaper article in which she accused police of double standards at pro-Palestinian protests.

She also criticised Sunak’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests, saying she had become hoarse in making arguments to ban the marches when his response had been “uncertain, weak and lacking in the qualities of leadership this country needs”.

“As on so many other issues, you sought to put off tough decisions in order to minimise political risk to yourself.”